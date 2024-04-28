Dohj LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 852,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,672. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

