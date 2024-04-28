SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93-5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.695-5.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-5.170 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.22.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 1,583,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

