Dohj LLC Invests $2.54 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,650,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

