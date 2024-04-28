Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $666.23. 274,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $648.22 and its 200-day moving average is $593.98. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $440.01 and a 52 week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

