Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,084 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,849,608. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

