Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 155,193 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,193 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

EBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.44). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

