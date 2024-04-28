Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $310,758.08 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.