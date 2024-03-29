Williams Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,786,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

