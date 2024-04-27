Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

SES opened at C$11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.