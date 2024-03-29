8,497 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.92. 208,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $229.26 and a 12 month high of $300.72.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

