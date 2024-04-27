Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$96,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.
Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$105,350.00.
Discovery Silver Price Performance
Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$2.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Discovery Silver
Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.
