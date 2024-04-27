Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $342.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.87. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

