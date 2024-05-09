HC Wainwright Lowers DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target to $5.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,083. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

