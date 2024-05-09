Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH remained flat at $5.35 on Wednesday. 390,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $630.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

