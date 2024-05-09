Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,806. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

