Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $32.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 2.7 %

Ameresco stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.