Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after buying an additional 718,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $71.35. 11,293,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,922. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.