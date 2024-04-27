Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) versus Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Critical Comparison

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brand Engagement Network and Veradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Veradigm 0 4 1 0 2.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veradigm has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Veradigm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veradigm is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -16.34% Veradigm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Veradigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.58 $134.44 million N/A N/A

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Summary

Veradigm beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.