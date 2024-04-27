Reviewing NeueHealth (NEUE) & Its Peers

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeueHealth to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeueHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 87 1097 2474 97 2.69

NeueHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.93%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 15.58%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors 0.18% -0.61% 0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeueHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $86.71 billion $2.99 billion 11.86

NeueHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeueHealth competitors beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

