StockNews.com Downgrades Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $857.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.93. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

