Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$202.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$184.50.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$171.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.