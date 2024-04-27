StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

