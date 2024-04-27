Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $9.33

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.90 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $359.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,568,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

