AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

