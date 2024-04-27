Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,095. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

