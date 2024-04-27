Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 38,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 444,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.