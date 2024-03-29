iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

