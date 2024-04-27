MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of MDB opened at $383.80 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $215.56 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.60 and its 200-day moving average is $390.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 74.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.