Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

