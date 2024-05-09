Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-4.500 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

