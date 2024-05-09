SALT Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $11,183.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,920.17 or 1.00003568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005649 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0222247 USD and is up 11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,016.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

