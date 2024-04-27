Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

