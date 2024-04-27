Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price to $9.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

