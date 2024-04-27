Head-To-Head Comparison: Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) and Its Rivals

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) is one of 431 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rego Payment Architectures to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Rego Payment Architectures Competitors 2098 13641 26871 685 2.60

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rego Payment Architectures has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -257.45% Rego Payment Architectures Competitors -79.37% -44.91% -7.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A -$16.72 million -8.54 Rego Payment Architectures Competitors $1.98 billion $285.31 million 33.66

Rego Payment Architectures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures. Rego Payment Architectures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rego Payment Architectures competitors beat Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides children to make secure and private payments, savings, donations, and investments. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

