Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $123.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,085,059 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,067,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00492322 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $116.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

