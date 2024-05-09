Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $123.64 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,085,059 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,067,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00492322 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $116.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
