Barclays Trims Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Target Price to $13.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

