Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Amit Munshi Purchases 159,744 Shares

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Zura Bio Limited has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

