Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
