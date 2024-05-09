UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMH. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

UMH opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.