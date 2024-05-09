Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

