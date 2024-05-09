Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

