Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VHI opened at $15.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $431.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.42. Valhi has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.