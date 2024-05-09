Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%.
Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm has a market cap of C$103.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
