Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm has a market cap of C$103.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

