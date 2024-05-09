StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

