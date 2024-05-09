WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

