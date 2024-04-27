Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $96.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris stock opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 10,524.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 61.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

