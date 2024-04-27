B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,805.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,325 shares of company stock worth $269,318. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.