First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.96.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.