Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires 425 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,493.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kemper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

