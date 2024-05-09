Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires 425 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,493.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
