Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $167.70

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

