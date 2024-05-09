Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

SRRK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.94. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.80.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $351,931. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $18,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 329,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

